Country Music Trio Sets Internet On Fire With Unreleased Song: LISTEN

The Castellows continue to prove they're becoming a force to be reckoned with.

The country music trio sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom, and they've turned into a monster hit with the OutKick audience.

As I've said many times, the genre is undergoing a revitalization, and The Castellows are certainly a part of that.

The Castellows tease unreleased song.

Well, buckle up because the trio certainly isn't done making waves just yet. In fact, they're just getting started.

The group teased an unreleased song titled "Sheltered" with a recent Instagram post, and it took no time at all to go viral.

Give it a listen below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, I *LOVE* the fact there's an American flag waving in the background. Do these women know their audience or do they know their audience?

I think the answer to that is a crystal clear yes.

Second, Lily Balkcom's voice is outrageously gifted. It's not just impressive. It's next-level, and it's one of the reasons the group has taken off like wildfire.

Don't take my word for it. Check out some of the reactions in the comments:

Love it!

This sounds really good, I can’t wait to hear it

This is country. Talented musicians

Let’s goooooooo

Sounds so good, my little daughters are gonna love you guys even more now hearing that you were homeschooled too!

My fav I need it now

beautiful!!

Wow these lyrics... always be proud of your roots

Love this ladies!!!

Loveeeee this

They never not write a bad song, love yall so much!!!!!

Sheltered is a great song!

So gorgeous omg

Amazing

Let these three women continue to cook, and it will be a huge win for country music. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.