Country Stars Team Up For Awesome Performance, Video Sets Internet On Fire: WATCH

The Castellows and Thomas Rhett are currently on tour together.

The Castellows and Thomas Rhett teamed up for a must-watch performance.

The Castellows are one of country music's fastest-rising groups, and you definitely already know that if you're an avid OutKick reader.

It's been a ton of fun to watch their explosion onto the country scene going back to late-2023/early-2024. I hate to brag, but I absolutely nailed that one.

As for Rhett, he's been around in the game for a long time, and they've now teamed up for a great show.

The Castellows and Thomas Rhett team up for awesome performance.

Rhett and The Castellows recently performed in Pittsburgh, PA, and rocked out to Cole Swindell's famous song "She Had Me At Heads Carolina."

The footage is definitely a must-watch for anyone who loves country music. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Admittedly, I'm not the biggest Thomas Rhett fan on the planet. Some of his older music is solid, and he did put on an awesome show when I saw him in Madison more than a decade ago.

However, he's really leaned into the pop nonsense over the past few years, and I can't stand that garbage. Having said that, taking The Castellows on tour and dropping a performance like this is pretty cool.

It's an awesome song, and seeing the Balkcom sisters rock out to it on stage with Rhett is the perfect kind of energy for country music fans.

What do you think of The Castellows and Rhett's performance? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to send any country music recommendations you might have.