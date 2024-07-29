Country Music Sisters Impress Fans With Incredible New Song

Fans are impressed with the latest song from The Castellows.

The trio of Balkcom sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily are rising stars in country music, and it's time for people to get on the hype train while there's still space.

It feels like discovering Zach Bryan before he blew up into a superstar. They have that kind of talent, and it was on display with their new song "Sober Sundays."

Fans love "Sober Sundays" from the Castellows.

"Sober Sundays" dropped last Friday, and features popular singer Wyatt Flores. I knew as soon as I heard it the first time that it was going to be a hit.

It looks like I'm not alone in my assessment of the situation. People flooded the comments on YouTube with praise. Check out some of the comments below, and hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Lily voice and vocal capabilities are growing rapidly

The Castellows are the new A-Listers in country music, making Georgia proud!

Fabulous song, well done. Kudos to Wyatt as well. This is a wonderful collab.

My new fave artists. Are the Castellows my gateway to listening to more country music lol? We'll see.

Absolutely beautiful ladies knocked out of the park again. Love it

The Castellows harmonies are second TO NONE!!! Strength to strength.

Very well done! It's a beautiful song!

"I’ll steady your hands even when they shake" is one of the greatest verses I have ever heard in a song. Whoever wrote the chorus deserves a raise

Lovely song , well done all round

Something about country music that soooths the soul!!!

With heart and soul-well done.

Another ringer. Beautifully mixed and written.

Another hit. Great job.

Holy smokes what a banger!!! So pretty sounding.

As I wrote Sunday, it's time to buy stock in The Castellows while you still can. I don't often get too hyped about new and rising artists and groups.

It takes a lot to move the needle for me, but the Castellows are clearly on a rocket ship to the top of the country music mountain.

I might not know much, but I know talent when I see it. All signs point to Ellie, Powell and Lily being here for the long haul, and I can't wait to see what they do next. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: Can't write about The Castellows without pointing out the fact they also appear to be damn good hunters.