Country Music Trio Stuns Internet With New Song, Reactions Flood In: LISTEN

The Castellows have the country music world singing their praises after the trio's latest release.

The rising country music group consists of the talented Balkcom sisters. Lily, Ellie and Powell have blown up since the start of 2024, and show zero intention of slowing down at all.

That's good news for fans of the genre.

Country music is going through a bit of a revival at the moment, and The Castellows are a big part of it. That now includes a new song.

*RELATED: Country Music Star Goes Viral Rocking Cowboy Hat In Awesome Photos*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The Castellows release the group's new song "Sheltered."

The Castellows dropped their new song "Sheltered" for fans Friday after weeks and weeks of teases. It definitely doesn't disappoint.

It's incredibly on-brand for the group. Give it a listen below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for fans to weigh in with their reactions. It's clear that people are, once again, impressed by the Balkcom sisters.

Below are some of the comments on the YouTube video:

Her humility shines brighter than her stunning looks! ✨

Love this song so much❤❤❤

Absolutely beautiful song and absolutely beautiful video performed by the three most beautiful and talented women in country music!❤

Three exceptionally talented women delivering a truly breathtaking song

Such an amazing musical arrangement!

Vocals, visuals, — everything is on point! Magnificent!

Beautiful music video. Thanks for sharing. Much Blessings to you.

Music to the Soul ... Thank You

Voices that will latch onto your heart & soul and never let go!

You ladies are stunning as always. 😘

Congratulations, again outstanding job! As great as this song is, it is even greater when these ladies perform it live!

Absolutely beautiful. Ellie, Powell and Lily will be accepting awards at the CMA’s soon enough

Very beautiful song!!! I love this video!!

The Balkcom sisters have their game figured out and are absolutely crushing it. They're down-to-Earth, have humble country roots and don't make garbage pop country music.

Plus, they come off as incredibly authentic. That's about as rare as a dinosaur sighting these days when talking about entertainment.

It's great to see people like them enjoy success. That's the way it should be, and it's clear their latest song is going to be a hit.

What do you think of their latest song? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.