Country Music Stars Stun Internet With Incredible New Song: LISTEN

The Castellows' new song is finally out.

The popular country music trio consists of sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom, and they've been teasing their new song "Place They Call Home" for a while at this point.

The track features Flatland Cavalry, and that alone is more than enough to amp fans up. Well, the song finally dropped Friday, and it didn't disappoint at all.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The Castellows release new song "Place They Call Home."

Did The Castellows do it again or did The Castellows do it again? The answer is yes. I knew as soon as we heard the first tease for "Place They Call Home" that it was going to be a hit.

Whatever the "it factor" is, this song has it, and Lily Balkcom killed it on the vocals. Sprinkle in Flatland Cavalry, and it's not hard to understand why this song is going to have fans talking for a long time.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Country music is going through a moment. It's entering a new era where pop nonsense is disappearing and authentic music is rising to the top.

Add in the fact the Balkcom sisters seem like genuinely solid people, and it's the cherry on top. After all, how can you not like a group made up of three Southern women who love the outdoors?

What do you think of The Castellows new song "Place They Call Home"? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.