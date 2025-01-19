Country Music Stars Preview Powerful New Song, Video Sets Internet On Fire: WATCH

The Castellows continue to go viral ahead of the trio's new song coming out.

The popular country music group consists of sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom, and it's safe to say they're becoming fan favorites.

Well, they've actually been OutKick fan favorites for nearly a solid year at this point, and I truly believe we're going to watch them pop to the top of country music eventually.

There's still a way to go, but the potential and momentum is certainly there.

The Castellows continue to tease upcoming song.

The popular trio is releasing "Place They Call Home" (the song features Flatland Cavalry) this upcoming Friday, and hype is definitely growing.

The group recently released a short audio snippet for fans to enjoy, and they've taken things to a new level with the latest tease.

The Castellows dropped a video of them singing the song, and I'm telling you all that you don't want to miss it. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I don't want to jinx anything, but it really does seem like this song is going to be a monster hit. The tune, the vibe and the harmony is all excellent.

I might not know much in life, but I know great country music when I hear it. This song is going to blow up, and it will probably do even more for The Castellows than "Sober Sundays" did when it was released over the summer.

It will be fun to see how fans react Friday when "Place They Call Home" comes out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.