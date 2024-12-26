Country Music Star Shares Epic Hunting Photos, Is Pure America

The Castellows continue to impress online.

The popular country trio consists of sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom, and they've been on a speedy rise in the genre this year.

They simply don't miss, and that includes when it comes to hunting.

Member of The Castellows goes viral with hunting photos.

The trio already went viral once with some awesome hunting photos at the start of December, and they're back to do it again as the month winds down.

Lily recently shared some duck hunting photos, and I can promise you don't want to miss these. Take a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, is there anything these women can't do? They make country music and are by all appearances elite hunters.

If that's not what America is all about, then I don't know what it's about. Combining country music with hunting is a match made in Heaven for the OutKick Outdoors crew (bookmark that page if you love hunting and the outdoors!).

If you're not a fan of this kind of content, then I'm just going to assume you're the kind of European communist who enjoys soccer over football.

Don't be like that.

Props to Lily and her sisters for continuing to be content stars. I'm sure there's plenty more to come. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.