Country Music Stars Have Internet On Edge With New Music, Put Insane Talent On Display: LISTEN

The Castellows dropped new music for their fans Friday, and the internet is buzzing.

The popular country music trio is made up of Powell, Lily and Ellie Balkcom, and they've exploded in the genre over the past couple of years.

Hand up. I called it long before most people did. It was obvious the three sisters were going to become stars. They perfectly blend story-telling with old-school vibes and their music features precisely zero pop garbage infecting country music.

The Castellows release new EP "Homecoming."

The Castellows released their new EP "Homecoming" for fans Friday, and it doesn't disappoint at all. The seven-song EP, which features three previously unreleased songs, is the latest sign the three women are here to stay and will only further climb the ladder of country music.

You can listen to all seven songs below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Old Way

Sheltered

You Don't Even Know Who I Am

Place They Call Home

Freeway

Broke

Homecoming

The comments on YouTube were loaded with plenty of praise:

Make me dream❤❤❤

Got those sweet harmonies going on ..Great sound ..

That banjo always makes my heart dance...

Another banger ladies!

Nostalgia successfully unlocked 🔓

omg; Lilly’s voice

Another well written song. It's so good to see more traditional country having success.

You ladies always get right to the heart of things. Another great song.

Damn, I'm crying to this beautiful song. <3

Makes my heart yearn for the country life. Beautiful mix. Pure harmony. Great song!

These ladies literally don't miss

Love it! Cheers from Canada

It's great to see people who are easy to root for have success, and that's exactly what's happening with The Castellows. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.