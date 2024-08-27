Country Music Sisters Put Insane Talent On Display With Viral Video: WATCH

The Castellows have done it again.

The popular country music trio made up of the Balkcom sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily has been on an awesome run lately.

They recently dropped their new song "Sober Sundays" with Wyatt Flores, and it appears their momentum can't be stopped.

Well, that was definitely on display with a new video shared Monday night.

The Castellows go viral with cover of classic song.

The three sisters posted an Instagram video of themselves covering Don Henley's classic song "Boys of Summer," and it's a must watch for anyone who is a fan of their music.

Fire it up below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

How can anyone not love The Castellows and their music? The three sisters are outrageously talented and are only growing more and more popular with every passing day.

They recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry, dropped an absolute hit with "Sober Sundays" and are now going viral on Instagram with a great cover of the classic song from Don Henley.

As I've said before, these three are destined for superstardom. It feels like we've found them at the stage Zach Bryan was in a few years ago.

They're right on the verge of absolutely exploding and you love to see it.

I can't wait to see what they do next. I have no doubt it's going to be awesome. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.