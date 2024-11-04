Country Music Stars Win Halloween With Awesome Costumes: VIDEO

The Castellows didn't disappoint with their Halloween costumes.

Many people celebrated Halloween this past weekend due to the holiday falling on last Thursday, and we've seen plenty of great costumes.

Olivia Dunne, Paige Spiranac and Paige VanZant all brought their A-game when it came to moving the needle for the spooky holiday.

The Castellows had great Halloween costumes.

You can now add the country music trio to the list of people who won Halloween. The three The Balkcom sisters wore matching colonial costumes, and the TikTok video is going viral.

You can give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think it's safe to say they nailed the look. While it's not the usual tempo people might be used to seeing from famous people and influencers, I think it's pretty great.

It's never a bad time if you get to dress up like the people who founded this country. Simple, fun and historic. What more can you ask for on Halloween?

Also, if you're not already listening to The Castellows, then I'd suggest you start. Lily, Powell and Eleanor are all incredibly talented.

Plus, they seem to love the outdoors. They check all the boxes for the OutKick audience.

Props to The Castellows for winning Halloween. You love to see it, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.