Country Music Trio Puts Internet On Edge With New Song Tease: WATCH

The Castellows have some more new music on the way.

Sisters Lily, Ellie and Powell Balkcom make up the popular country group, and they're on a rocket ship to the top of the mountain.

The trio really started blowing up in popularity in early 2024, and the pace of their rise has only accelerated over the past 18 months.

The good news is they show zero signs of slowing down.

The Castellows tease new song "Broke."

The Castellows are releasing their new EP "HOMECOMING" on May 30th, and they're making sure the hype machine is rolling ahead of it dropping.

That now includes teasing their new song "Broke." Per usual, it appears the three talented sisters have managed to pump out an impressive new track.

Give it a listen below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans were quick to show the Balkcom sisters a lot of love in the comments:

Great Music Ladies

beautiful song

you all are amazing keep up the great work

Can’t wait for the album drop I know it’s coming.

fantastic

Harmonies that only fam can produce!

beautiful ladies with beautiful voices

Yet another perfect harmony.

Excellent music

Beautiful voices, love your songs

I’m so excited sounds like a beautiful song!

The way the three sisters harmonize is nothing short of incredible. Not only is that impressive, but they also represent an old era of country music.

There's zero pop garbage with The Castellows. Not one drop of it. Their songs tell stories, and this one seems like it could have been perfect for "Justified" back in the day on FX.

It should be fascinating to see what fans get when The Castellows drop their new EP. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.