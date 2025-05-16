Country Music Stars Fire Up Internet With New Song, Reactions Pour In: LISTEN

The Castellows have country music fans talking after dropping a new song Friday.

Sisters Lily, Ellie and Powell Balkcom make up the popular country music trio, and they've been on an incredible run going back to 2024.

It was obvious to anyone paying attention that they were going to be stars. They've now firmly cemented themselves as legit talents in the country world.

The Castellows release new song "Broke."

The Castellows have been teasing their new song "Broke" for weeks, and there's definitely been buzz around it online among country fans.

Well, it arrived Friday, and definitely doesn't disappoint. The song tells the story of a coal miner and his wife, and it's guaranteed to move the needle.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts

The Castellows always manage to impress, and this song is no different. Their fans were quick to show love in the comments:

WOW. This song nails it. I live in northern NV where pit mining is king. They work 12 hours a day for 6 days, then 5 days off. They take buses from town to the mines and sleep on the buses so they can be awake at home with their families. They work hard and age much faster than they should.

I just love how I can really hear Powell's voice.

Sitting here just listening to this incredible family on repeat. Thank you Eleanor, Powell and Lily for the wonderful music you make

One of their best songs. Mature, thoughtful, pensive lyrics. Lily deep in the song without ever over-selling it. And I agree with those happy to hear Powell's lows so prominently (she's the Mary Wilson of this trio!).

The Castellow sisters creating more beautiful music! Three very beautiful and accomplished singer songwriters bringing joy and happiness through their refreshing creativity

As much as I hope these beautiful voices achieve huge success, I also hope they always keep themselves and their music pure and simple. Absolutely beautiful music.

Wow. This is one haunting song. You ladies once again hit a home run.

Such a beautiful song.. i could cry. I love your music and voices.

"Broke" is a new high point, you are the discovery of the century, I knew it two years ago, when three incredibly talented and lovely young ladies stepped on stage and reinvented country music.❤

3x GA girls killing it with the southern country song stories! Dancing with GA devil straight to the stage & Americas heart! Beautiful story in a song!! 5 stars!!

One of the best county songs that I ever heard. Well done girls.

A song that sticks in your head and heart and moves you. Beautifully done. ❤

The Castellows - Keeping Country Country.

The three sisters are incredibly talented, stick to their roots, don't produce pop garbage and have a rapidly growing following.

Something tells me they're only going to rise as they continue to release new music, and I can't wait to watch it happen.

Something tells me they're only going to rise as they continue to release new music, and I can't wait to watch it happen.