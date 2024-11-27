Country Music Stars Tease New Song With Awesome Video: WATCH

The Castellows appear to have a new hit song on the way.

The popular country music trio consists of sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom, and the three women are enjoying a lot of momentum in the industry at the moment.

It seems like they simply can't be stopped ever since they dropped "Sober Sundays" with Wyatt Flores over the summer.

The Castellows tease new music.

It's been a ton of fun watching the three sisters blow up, and it appears they're gearing up to release more hit music.

The group teased a new song titled "Alabama Stone" in a viral TikTok video, and I can guarantee fans of the group won't want to miss it.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how talented are these three? It's incredible how they're able to harmonize and bring three unique sounds together for one outstanding final product.

That's the kind of talent that simply can't be beat. You either have it or you don't, and the Balkcom sisters definitely have it.

Plus, all three seem like big fans of the outdoors and a more rural lifestyle. That's something you'll never see us knock here at OutKick.

We're all about it.

I can't wait to see what the Castellows do next. I have no doubt it will be awesome as they continue to climb the ranks in the world of country music. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.