New Movie Chronicles Reagan's Attempt To Stop Nuclear Annihilation, Features Stacked Cast: PREVIEW

Ronald Reagan met with Mikhail Gorbachev in Iceland in an attempt to end nuclear threats.

History buffs will likely want to dig their teeth into the upcoming movie "The Brink of War."

Basic info:

Plot: President Reagan races against time to salvage a deal with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that could dismantle nuclear arsenals—or ignite disaster. With pressure mounting on all sides, every word spoken brings the world closer to peace… or destruction.

Cast: Jeff Daniels, Jared Harris and J.K. Simmons

Release date: August 14, 2026

Rating: PG

Trailer released for upcoming movie about Reagan/Gorbachev meeting.

It's not a secret with the OutKick readers that I love history, the military, geo-politics and the moments that shaped the world for decades to come.

That's why I was blown away when I saw the preview for "The Brink of War." The movie chronicles President Ronald Reagan's famous 1986 meeting with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The cast for the movie is absolutely loaded with Jeff Daniels (Reagan), Jared Harris (Gorbachev) and J.K. Simmons (Secretary of State George Shultz) leading the way.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The Reykjavík meeting is one of the most famous geo-political events of the past 50 years. President Reagan had one very simple goal:

The elimination of the nuclear threat as both sides had tens of thousands of nukes pointed at each other.

One launch from the Soviet Union or the United States would have resulted in mutually assured destruction. The world as everyone knew it would have ended in about 30 minutes as a nuclear holocaust was carried out.

Reagan believed it was even possible to have a world without nuclear weapons at all.

It was an ambitious goal, but one that would need Soviet cooperation to work. The high stakes meeting with nuclear tensions soaring was hopefully going to set the framework for the two sides to de-arm and walk back from the brink.

Ultimately, Reagan was unsuccessful in his attempt and the Russian still maintain the world's largest nuclear stockpile, although it leans heavily on lower-yield tactical nukes.

Now, viewers will get a chance to see the story of the Reykjavík meeting come to live on the big screen with all the tension, stakes and how it went wrong.

You can catch "The Brink of War" starting Aug. 14, and it's only PG. Fun and education for all members of the family. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.