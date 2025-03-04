Intense Preview Released For New Spy Series: WATCH

Rami Malek's new movie "The Amateur" looks pretty interesting.

Basic info:

Plot: The all-new espionage thriller opens in theaters nationwide April 11, 2025. Charlie Heller (Malek) is a brilliant but deeply introverted decoder for the CIA working out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge.

Cast: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Adrian Martinez, Laurence Fishburne, Holt McCallany and Julianne Nicholson.

Release date: April 11, 2025

New preview released for "The Amateur" with Rami Malek.

An initial preview of the film was released in 2024, and fans now have a second one to dive into. It definitely looks like it's going to be a wild ride.

You can watch the teaser trailer below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think about the preview? I think it looks pretty interesting, and Malek is an incredibly talented actor.

Americans love revenge stories and many people also love spy/espionage films. This combines the two into one, and it looks like it's probably going to be worth checking out.

It's hard to imagine anything with Malek won't live up to the hype. His record speaks for itself.

You can catch "The Amateur" starting April 11th. Make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.