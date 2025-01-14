Mysterious Mob Film Gets Major Update After Unexpected Drama: WATCH

The trailer for the new mob film "The Alto Knights" is *ACTUALLY* here.

The film stars Robert De Niro as rival mobsters Frank Costello and Vito Genovese. Yes, you read that correctly. He plays both roles in the highly-anticipated film.

I don't want to spoil any details of their lives, but there are hours of reading you could online about the two men. They're legendary organized crime figures.

"The Alto Knights" trailer officially released.

The hype around the movie is why X exploded Monday when several accounts started sharing the video. Then, something very strange happened.

It all disappeared.

Every single video was eliminated. I'm guessing X has the ability to reverse search for something, and wiped it all out.

If you didn't see it before X wiped it, then you were just out of luck. Fortunately, I did and I said it was awesome.

Well, it's out now, and you can check out the preview below. Make sure to let me know if it lived up to the lofty expectations I set Monday by reaching out to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Looks pretty good, right? I know De Niro has some bizarre political views, and he loves to act like a tough guy.

We all know his annoying shtick, but an entertaining movie is an entertaining movie. While we don't know if the movie will be good, the trailer for the story about Frank Costello and Vito Genovese certainly looks entertaining.

You can catch it starting March 21st in theaters. I'll definitely be giving it a shot, despite how annoying De Niro is. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.