Mysterious Drama Consumes Upcoming Movie About Famous Mobsters

The first trailer for the upcoming gangster movie "Alto Knights" dropped Monday….until something very strange happened.

The film's plot is simply described as follows:

"The film follows two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello (De Niro) and Vito Genovese (De Niro), as they vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever."

Sounds interesting? Well, it should, and people who follow history will already know plenty about it. Frank Costello and Vito Genovese are two of the most famous mobsters to ever live.

Trailer released for "Alto Knights."

Hype exploded on the internet when a bunch of different accounts shared the trailer on Twitter. I couldn't wait to share it with the OutKick audience.

That's when something very strange happened. The video disappeared. Not just from one account. It disappeared across X.

It's almost impossible to find after going mega-viral. Below is a screenshot of the preview before it was nuked off the web.

The big question people is going to have is how the hell the video was shared all over the internet and then deleted once going viral.

Clearly, someone at Warner Bros. didn't want it out, but it was also a clearly coordinated release. Someone screwed up in a big way.

Having said that, nothing gets the blood pumping like a great mafia film, and this one looked really solid prior to the trailer disappearing. A great mafia movie is a game-changer. I can't remember the last great film we had about organized crime.

Let's be honest, "The Irishman" was a huge disappointment. It wasn't a bad movie, but it definitely wasn't great.

Will "Alto Knights" fill the void? I'm not sure, but the preview is certainly entertaining. The fact it mysteriously disappeared is only going to draw more interest as people hear what was in it.

You can catch "Alto Knights" starting March 21st. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.