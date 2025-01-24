Hit TV Show Rattles Viewers With Shocking Season Finale

The first season of "The Agency" is over, and it went out with a bang.

Basic information:

Streaming platform: Paramount+

Episodes: 10

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Richard Gere, John Magaro, Jeffrey Wright and Katherine Waterson.

Plot: A fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, the espionage thriller follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

"The Agency" ends awesome first season.

The series follows a CIA spy by the code name of Martian (Fassbender) who is recalled from an assignment to navigate an unraveling mess after a source - Coyote - goes missing.

I was hooked as soon as I saw the first episode for many reasons. One of the biggest is the fact that it's very timely.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is front and center. It's one of the main focal points of the show, and Belarus is also tied in as well as Iran. It's an outstanding show for anyone who loves foreign affairs and current events.

Now, I'm going to keep this finale review spoiler free because it's the right thing to do. I certainly wouldn't want anyone to ruin the series for me, and I won't do it for you.

After nine very intense episodes, viewers finally get the payoff they've been begging for. Will Coyote be rescued or not?

Without ruining anything, I can promise you there's an awesome action sequence that is absolute chaos that unfolds in the back half of the episode. It's been building the entire season.

Finally, we get to see whether the mad genius plan that's been cooked up works. However, that's not the biggest reveal that will happen.

What about Martian's future?

In the closing moments of the show, there's a twist ending that I don't think anyone will see coming tied to Martian's love interest. It perfectly sets up season two, which has already been green lit.

Overall, the first season of "The Agency" absolutely lived up to my lofty expectations. I'm a huge sucker for espionage stories, and this one did more than enough to wet the whistle. The first season provided a complex spy thriller story and gave viewers characters who are now established for future seasons. I definitely recommend it. It's a slow burn, but the payoff is awesome. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.