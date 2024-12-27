Must-Watch Spy Series Will Shock Viewers, Leave People Talking

"The Agency" with Michael Fassbender is awesome.

Basic information:

Streaming service: Paramount+

Episodes: 10 (five are already out)

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Richard Gere, John Magaro, Jeffrey Wright and Katherine Waterson.

Plot: A fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, the espionage thriller follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

"The Agency" is a great espionage series.

I was excited for "The Agency" the moment I saw the first trailer for it, and as a fan of espionage stories and Michael Fassbender's work, I couldn't wait to give it a shot. I'm a few episodes in and absolutely loving it.

Fassbender plays a seasoned deep cover CIA agent whose real name is Brandon (code name is Martian and deep cover name is Paul Lewis).

Brandon is recalled out of deep cover in Africa on shockingly short notice, and he's not happy about it. He's also not happy about the agency following him to make sure he's not been turned or communicating with people he shouldn't.

One of the early problems Brandon must confront is whether spy operations in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia have been blown by a possible double agent. That's about all I can say on that storyline without ruining anything. Let's just say it leads to an awesome shootout scene and an interrogation scene that feels fairly realistic.

There's also the presence of a mysterious African woman named Dr. Samia 'Sami' Zahir. Zahir and Brandon were love interests in Africa when he was known as Paul Lewis.

What happens when he's pulled out of the field and shipped to London? She, very conveniently, arrives in London for a conference. I'm not far enough into the series to get a good read on Zahir, but it's clear to me from the early indications that she might be hiding something.

Is she an agent secretly working Brandon? It's hard to say, but their love relationship seems to be much deeper than your standard relationship.

One of the best things about the show is how timely it is. There are ongoing operations in Ukraine as the war rages against Russia, an agent is sent to Iran as all hell breaks loose in the region and many other current events are included.

The people responsible for the series knocked it out of the park on that point.

Overall, "The Agency" is an outstanding spy series through the first few episodes, and I'm loving every second of it. Might have to crack a couple beers tonight, and crush a couple more episodes. I'm locked in and can't wait to see what comes next. Are you already watching? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.