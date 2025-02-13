Preview For New Action Movie Is A Shot Of Adrenaline To The Chest, Promises Violence: WATCH

The first trailer for "The Accountant 2" is out.

The plot of the highly-anticipated sequel with Ben Affleck is described as follows:

"Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to "find the accountant," Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried."

The movie is a direct sequel to the 2016 film with Affleck and Anna Kendrick.

The first trailer for the sequel with Affleck and Bernthal dropped online Thursday, and it looks like fans are in for another epic ride.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

One of the coolest things about the character, Christian Wolff, is that he's not your standard shooter. The character is a brainiac who appears to be borderline or perhaps outright autistic.

He's a numbers man with lethal skills. It's a nice twist on a pretty traditional story. It's one of the rare examples of Hollywood even slightly attempting to branch out.

That's probably, in large part, why "The Accountant" was so popular when it came out in 2016. Now, Affleck is teaming up with Jon Bernthal to run it back.

That's one hell of a duo. Bernthal is one of the best action stars in Hollywood, and he has no problem playing dark roles. The HBO series" We Own This City" is a great example of that fact.