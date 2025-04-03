Violent Trailer Released For New Action Film With A-List Stars: WATCH

"The Accountant 2" looks like it's going to be awesome.

Basic info:

  • Plot: Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to "find the accountant," Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.
  • Cast: Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Daniella Pineda.
  • Release Date: April 25, 2025
"The Accountant 2" releases new trailer.

The original film in the "Accountant" saga came out all the way back in 2016, and it was a pretty solid movie. It's hard to believe it's already been that long.

It seemed ripe for a sequel, and fans are now getting one later in April. Not only are viewers getting a sequel, but Jon Bernthal is joining the cast. That's a hell of an addition.

Check out the latest preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, don't tease me with a good time. The ending of the preview with Affleck and Bernthal's characters rocking it with rifles is exactly what action fans want to see.

Is there anything cooler than shootouts with suppressed rifles? The answer is almost certainly no.

The Accountant 2 (Credit: Amazon MGM Studios Press Site)

"The Accountant 2" is a sequel to the popular 2016 film starring Ben Affleck. The sequel also stars Jon Bernthal. (Credit: Amazon MGM Studios Press Site)

As long as "The Accountant 2" keeps the same vibe and energy as the first one, then fans should definitely be in for a fun time. We'll find out in a few weeks on April 25th. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.