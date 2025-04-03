Violent Trailer Released For New Action Film With A-List Stars: WATCH

"The Accountant 2" looks like it's going to be awesome.

Basic info:

Plot: Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to "find the accountant," Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

Cast: Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Daniella Pineda.

Release Date: April 25, 2025

"The Accountant 2" releases new trailer.

The original film in the "Accountant" saga came out all the way back in 2016, and it was a pretty solid movie. It's hard to believe it's already been that long.

It seemed ripe for a sequel, and fans are now getting one later in April. Not only are viewers getting a sequel, but Jon Bernthal is joining the cast. That's a hell of an addition.

Check out the latest preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, don't tease me with a good time. The ending of the preview with Affleck and Bernthal's characters rocking it with rifles is exactly what action fans want to see.

Is there anything cooler than shootouts with suppressed rifles? The answer is almost certainly no.

As long as "The Accountant 2" keeps the same vibe and energy as the first one, then fans should definitely be in for a fun time. We'll find out in a few weeks on April 25th. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.