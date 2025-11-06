Netflix Releases Preview For New Western. Will It Be The Next 'Yellowstone'?

Can Netflix tap into the magic of "Yellowstone" with its new Western series "The Abandons"?

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: Washington Territory - 1854 - The matriarchs of two very different families — one of wealth and privilege bound by blood, the other a found family of orphans and outcasts bound by love and necessity — find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice.

Cast: Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers and Lamar Johnson

Release date: December 4, 2025

Netflix releases preview for new Western "The Abandons."

Everyone in the entertainment world is attempting to tap into the magic Taylor Sheridan created with the "Yellowstone" universe. So far, nobody has come close to succeeding.

Now, Netflix will take another swing with "The Abandons." The streaming giant released the first preview Wednesday, and it looks like…..it *MIGHT* be worth at least giving a shot.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's a lot to be optimistic about with "The Abandons." The plot details sound literally ripped from the "Yellowstone" universe, and Lena Headey is a great actress. She was outstanding in "Game of Thrones."

Plus, who doesn't love a great Western shootout?

However, there are also reasons to be very cautious that "The Abandons" will live up to the hype. We've actually seen Netflix walk this path before multiple times.

It made the show "Territory," which was canceled after a single season after failing to move the needle. Then, it released "Ransom Canyon."

That trash show is legitimately one of the worst series I've ever seen in my life and everyone involved should be embarrassed.

The only attempt to tap into the Sheridan vein that kind of worked was "The Waterfront." It wasn't nearly as good, but it was at least entertaining. How did Netflix respond to people actually showing interest in it? Also canceled after one season.

That's not to say "The Abandons" might not be worth watching. It very well could be, but for all the positives, there is a documented history of Netflix swinging and missing with this genre.

More than anything, every attempt to replicate Sheridan that fails proves that he can't be matched. He might have changed TV for the foreseeable future, but nobody has been able to match him.

Viewers will find out if "The Abandons" is any good starting on December 4th. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.