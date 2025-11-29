Hilarious Viral Video Shows Thanksgiving Table Collapse, Turkey And Stuffing Hit The Floor

I hope you had a great Thanksgiving. I know I did.

But even if you felt like your Thanksgiving sucked because you burned the turkey or your woke aunt had another meltdown about Trump while everyone was trying to eat pie, it was still better than one family's holiday.

And lucky for us, it was all caught on camera.

According to NorthJersey.com, Kat Hovnanian posted a video on social media that quickly went viral, showing the mother of all Thanksgiving spreads set out on a table.

A table that, without warning, collapsed and dumped all of that Turkey Day deliciousness all over the floor.

If there was a dog in the house, it probably had to pinch itself to make sure it wasn't dreaming or hallucinating after getting into the ant traps again.

The comedic timing on that collapse was perfect, too. That young lady finished her Oscars speech, or whatever that was, then the table waited a beat before saying, "Hey, you folks are eating Chinese food this year!"

You hate to point fingers… but let's do it; who is at fault?

Is it whoever laid out the food on the table or the person who set up the table? I suspect that someone didn't set that table up properly, and under the weight of a turkey and a few pans of stuffing, it just buckled like a newborn giraffe, especially after the front of the table got loaded up like that.

What was the secret ingredient in that stuffing, by the way? Lead weights?

I think one final mistake was those speeches. While I'm sure it was great, the time they spent listening to that speech could've been spent getting a few people through the grub line.

That way, a few people could get a taste of that food, and maybe one would even notice that one of the table legs wasn't properly locked.

Then — voilà! — Thanksgiving has been saved!