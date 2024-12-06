Massive Snake Captured On Video, Is Pure Nightmare Fuel: WATCH

A massive snake caught on camera might be enough to keep you indoors for a long time.

While we've had some fun hunting stories lately here at OutKick, a lot of animal thunderdome content is borderline horrifying.

There are too many scary and unsettling videos to count. Whether it's an idiot tourist getting too close to a bison, alligators doing something wild, wolves getting shot in the face or something else, nature can be unrelenting.

Massive snake caught on video in Thailand.

Well, there's now a doozy of a video that is among the most unsettling we've ever seen. The Bangkok Post posted a video of a massive snake floating through floodwaters in Thailand, and while it appears the snake is probably dead and not a threat, that is hardly comforting after seeing the footage.

Give the truly wild video a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Yep, that's enough nature for me today. This video is straight out of a horror movie. Again, it might be dead. Looks like it probably is.

Doesn't matter. All that matters is that snake was alive at some point, and that's downright terrifying. Imagine enjoying a nice casual stroll into nature and seeing that python pop up out of nowhere.

If you have a firearm, I'm pretty sure your only option is to open fire. At least, that's what I'm going to do. I can guarantee you that much, and I'm going to do it without hesitation.

The horrors and nightmares simply don't stop when it comes to the animal thunderdome, and the video above is proof of that fact. Let me know what you'd do if you came toe-to-toe with that beast at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.