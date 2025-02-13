Texas Game Wardens Catch Poacher Hunting From Port-A-Potty Converted To Deer Blind

One poacher found himself in a sh*tty situation when Texas Game Wardens busted him hunting on private property without permission.

The wardens had been investigating the suspect since last deer season, when they found an unusual hunting blind made from a converted Port-A-Potty. Originally white, the portable toilet had been spray-painted black and green in one of the worst attempts at a camo pattern the eyeballs have ever seen. It was set up on private property in Henderson County in East Texas.

Unable to catch the suspect last year, wardens set up a trail camera along the property line in hopes the hunter would return for the 2024-25 season. And they didn't have to wait long.

On opening day in November, the camera caught the poacher walking to his stand, which overlooked a feeder he had also snuck onto the property. Confronted by the wardens, he confessed and was charged for hunting without landowner consent.

The cultpirt was then forced to remove this monstrosity from the property:

The comments, of course, did not disappoint:

Thats a crappy blind.

At least you don’t have to squat over a hole in the ground when you’re hunting and nature calls

Imagine you’re walking through the woods. You’ve just made the mistake of eating a five-chalupa lunch. As the cramps hit and you double over, you spot through teary eyes a camo portapotty in the distance.

Plenty of storage below the seat.

Wonder how they caught wind of that one?

That dude really thought he had his sh*t together.

All jokes aside, Port-A-Potty blinds are not as unusual as one might think. Hunters are a crafty bunch and have been known to construct blinds out of all sorts of materials, from portable toilets to old pickup truck shells, abandoned campers, IBC Totes, repurposed sheds, and even DIY camouflaged "ghost blinds" using reflective materials like thrifted mirrors and aluminum foil.

So go out there and get creative with those blinds-on-a-budget, my friends! Just make sure to put them somewhere you're actually allowed to hunt.

