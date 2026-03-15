Texas Cop Resigns After Admitting He Stole Nudes From Female Colleague While Assisting A Stalled Driver

Patrol protocol does not include snooping on your colleague's phone for nudes.

In December, we learned that nude searches on women's phones aren't part of traffic stops, surprising to some, but I think most of us already knew that. That lesson was passed along by a former Missouri cop.

Now we head down to Edinburg, Texas, where we get schooled in assisting a driver with a stalled vehicle. Jumping in a female colleague's patrol vehicle to search their phone for nudes is not part of the protocol.

I know it sounds like common sense, but that very scenario led to the resignation earlier this month of an officer with the Edinburg Police Department. Kristopher Guzman confessed to searching for nudes on a female colleague’s phone, reports local outlet Valley Central.

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The 29-year-old joined the force back in 2023. An investigation into his search for nudes on the female officer's phone started in February after she reported the incident.

"There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior in our department," Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala said of the incident. "We are committed to holding anyone who violates the public’s trust fully accountable."

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According to the criminal complaint, the female officer, identified as Isabella to protect her privacy, stopped to assist a driver with a stalled vehicle in January of this year.

While she was assisting the driver, Guzman jumped into her patrol vehicle, started looking through her phone, found nudes and, using his own phone, took pictures of the private content showing her "breasts and buttocks."

Guzman, who is or at least was married at the time of the incident, reportedly called Isabella four days after the incident and confessed.

"Isabella will testify that Kristopher admitted to her that he accessed her private photographs without her permission and used his personal cellphone to take photographs of those images," the criminal complaint states.

"Isabella will further testify that, while she was on the phone with Kristopher, she received a text message from Kristopher’s wife containing images of her."

Guzman has been charged with invasive visual recording, a felony, and a misdemeanor of breach of computer security. He faces up to 2 years in prison.