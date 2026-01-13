Texans Player Wears Pro-Palestinian Eye Black During ESPN Segment

Azeez Al-Shaair was one of several Houston Texans defenders who helped lead the team to a dominant, defensive-led 30–6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

After the game, Al-Shaair appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt wearing eye black that read "Stop the Genocide."

Al-Shaair, who is Muslim, was referencing a slogan commonly used by pro-Palestinian groups criticizing Israel over the events in Gaza. In the past, he has worn cleats bearing the phrase "Free Palestine."

The Texans have been one of the most vocal teams in the league when it comes to expressing personal beliefs and messages on the field. Head coach DeMeco Ryans recently credited Jesus Christ for transforming the franchise’s culture and spirit.

"First, to start as always, I know the light is shining bright on the Texans, but that light is really reflective of our guys’ belief in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Ryans said. "That’s what’s driven our team, and I’m so proud of our guys and thankful to the Lord for allowing us to let our lights shine through Him. All praise and honor goes to Him."

Last month, Al-Shaair stood side by side with quarterback C.J. Stroud as each publicly expressed their faith. Al-Shaair praised Allah, and Stroud praised Jesus:

The debate over athletes using their platforms to share personal or political messages is complex. In general, it’s bad business to use a sports platform to make a personal statement.

That said, there’s a notable difference between praising God and promoting a political stance. Al-Shaair’s "Stop the Genocide" eye black sends a polarizing geopolitical message. His support of Allah, or Stroud’s public praise of Jesus, do not.

One (praising God) is a matter of belief, and the other (the eye black) requires a level of expertise. Put bluntly, many athletes and coaches weigh in on issues they do not fully understand.

Case in point: last week, NBA coaches Doc Rivers and Steve Kerr both referred to the recent Minneapolis ICE shooting as a "murder," a characterization that, from a legal standpoint, is almost certainly inaccurate.

Stories of faith are inspiring. Political statements are polarizing.

We aren’t calling for the league to punish Azeez Al-Shaair, so long as other athletes are equally permitted to share their own political messages via eye black.

Still, we’d prefer they spread more uniting messages on the football field.