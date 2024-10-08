Texans Fan Celebrates Win Over Bills By Flashing Her Boobs

There was a lot riding on Sunday's Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans game. A win for the Texans would put them another game up on the rest of the AFC South, where they currently sit in first place with a 4-1 record.

While that was taking place on the field, a Texans fan was busy stirring things up on social media where she tweeted out a promise if her team won the game. She promised to flash her boobs.

Early on in what turned out to be a 23-20 win thanks to a Ka'imi Fairbairn 59-yard field goal as time expired, she tweeted, "if texans win i'll show t*ts."

Fans say a lot of things in the heat of battle that they then don't follow through on. This Texans fan, who goes by the name sourpatchkidsx on Twitter, isn't one of them. If she makes a promise that happens to go viral with more than 20 million views, she follows through on it.

Not only did she follow through, you're going to have to do your own research to confirm that, she doubled down. She added another promise to show her boobs if the Dallas Cowboys also took care of business and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

This Texans fan understands how the game is played

That promise earned another one-plus million views and added who knows how many followers. When the Cowboys handled their business with a 20-17 win, she followed through again - again you're going to have to do your own research.

A busy day for one social media user, but a necessary one. If you say you're going to do something as a bet on your team, then you have to do it. Otherwise, you run the risk of cursing your team.

Look no further than Twitter user 321Nole. He promised to eat dog poo out of a red solo cup with a spoon if Florida State lost to Boston College, then backed out when his team lost.

The Seminoles still haven’t recovered. They're currently 1-5 on the season with their only win coming against Cal. Is it all his fault? No, but he didn’t help matters by cursing the team further.

I understand it's much easier to stick to your word when your promise is tied to a win, but the point remains, you have to stick to your word.

This Texans fan understands that. She tossed something out that she had every intention of following through on. The risk of cursing your team is too high if you don't.