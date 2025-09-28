Teri Hatcher Teaches Us That It's Never Too Late To Face Down Fears In Nothing But A Tank Top & Underwear

It's never too late to face down your fears by stripping down to your tank top and underwear and taking a dip in a lagoon at night while you're in Africa.

We have Teri Hatcher to thank for teaching us that. The 60-year-old Desperate Housewives actress decided to drop that lesson this weekend.

I have to admit I wasn’t prepared for this behind-the-scenes inspiration. It arrived thanks to dumb luck or the algorithm or the universe trying to tell me something.

However it arrived, I'm doing my best to learn something from it. Not just that, Teri Hatcher could still hold her own in a wet T-shirt contest, which I'm happy to report that she can.

Other than that, I think I've realized that it's time to face your fears and remember while facing them that a pair of socks can keep you safe. Or make you feel safe anyway.

"How do you face your fears? Here’s some BTS inspiration from a conversation we had during Episode 3 of @desperatelydevotedpodcast podcast... this is me walking into a scary lagoon at night in Kenya! Note the socks I was certain would "keep me safe,'" Hatcher wrote while nailing the wet tank top look.

"Last slide is my dad who was on the trip with us and begged me not to get in the water… but I faced down my fear and it was worth it! What’s a bucket list item you’ve checked off? How bout listening to the podcast?"

Man, if you're not inspired by this display of determination, you need to go get your pulse checked. This could be what finally gets me to put together a bucket list.

Hatcher didn’t simply face down her own fears, she took on the fears of others going for it in this lagoon at night. The rewards for doing that are obvious.

She got to cross something off her bucket list, rack up a ton of nostalgic views, and promote a podcast you almost certainly didn’t know she was part of.

Well done all around Teri Hatcher.