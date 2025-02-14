Terann Hilow Issues A Bikini-Off With Famous Brand During 'Screencaps Recap' Valentine's Show

America, are we having fun or what?

While other websites and digital content farms are going through the normal routine on Valentine's Day, I said the hell with that during my weekly Screencaps Recap appearance with OutKick's Dan Dakich on his "Don't @ Me" show.

I knew exactly who would spice things up: Internet legend Terann Hilow.

Needless to say, it was mission accomplished.

The Texas firecracker was shot out of a cannon this morning which culminated in Hilow announcing she's entering a bikini war with her brand, Vengeance Bikinis, versus Frankies Bikinis, a company that has made Instagram headlines with its farm girl, ruffled bikini that is being called the bikini of the summer.

Hilow tells Dakich and I that she will not only make a better bikini, she'll model it and prove just how great it is.

"I don't like it. It's the competition," Hilow fired back after the ruffled bikini showed up above Dakich. "I think I could do it better. I'm not going to give away all my secrets. I'm just going to do it and when you see it, you'll know."

"Challenge accepted."

We have ourselves an old-fashioned bikini-off, guys.

That wasn't the only news that Terann broke during the show. When Instagram model Hayley Maxfield was shown on the screen modeling a neon green bikini, Hilow announced that she's good friends with Hayley and that they should shoot some content together.

That's not the news.

The news is that Terann *might* (if you guys aren't too creepy) let readers select the content theme for their shoot. We're talking about two legends of the industry, one shoot, one theme. Guys, let your mind wander, but don't be ridiculous.

The early contender is football team content, but I'm thinking they could make bigger headlines with MLB jerseys turned into bikinis. Before you laugh, keep in mind that Terann has been making her own bikinis for years. This is right up her alley.

Stay tuned there.

Bikini content themes I'd like for Terann and Hayle Maxfield to consider:

MLB bikinis (Rob Manfred can kiss my ass; if he even thinks of ceasing and desisting Terann I can tell you right now she's Texan and she's done team bikinis before. Don't even think about it, Rob)30 teams. 30 pieces of bikini content. Boys of summer. Bikini content. MLB has been forgotten in the content department. MLB bikini content would dominate text groups around the world. Landscaping bikini contentYou just don't see it on the Internet. Could we possibly get a TNML bikini? Never say never. She's personalized bikinis for my content in the past.

The other big news out of this sizzling hot digital content news hit was that Terann asked me if I wanted to become her manager, which was one of the highest honors I've ever received during my 17-year career, but I had to decline.

Look, my day job is STUFFED full of responsibilities. I have to pump out Screencaps, there are Zoom calls, I'm the commissioner of the Thursday Night Mowing League and I dabble in rec baseball coaching.

That's a full slate.

Would it feel amazing to add "Terann Hilow's Manager" to my LinkedIn account & stun the industry elites? Sure.

But I need to stay humble and in my lane which is bringing on the hottest, most interesting women on the Internet to join us for the HOTTEST 15 minutes of digital content of the week — Screencaps Recap.

Set your schedules. Fridays at 10:30 a.m. ET on OutKick — right here!