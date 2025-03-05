Things Reportedly Got A Bit Tense When Bill Murray Ran Into Bob Woodward After Criticizing The Latter's Work

Wake the kids! Cancel plans! Call out sick!

We've got a reported beef between comedy legend Bill Murray and author and journalist Bob Woodward.

You may recall that Murray recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and during the interview, Murray talked about Woodward's 1984 book Wired: The Short Life & Fast Time Of John Belushi.

Considering Belushi was his pal and co-star, Murray said that upon reading the first five pages of the book he knew that it didn't tell the actual story.

"I read like five pages of ‘Wired,’ and I went, ‘Oh my God… They framed Nixon,’" Murray said, per The New York Post.

Of course, Woodward, along with his colleague Carl Bernstein, broke the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard M. Nixon.

Now, I'm not sure how many times Bill Murray has run into Woodward over the years. I'm sure it's more than 0, but I can't imagine it's a frequent thing.

But it turns out that Murray chose a hell of a time to talk about Wired because just a few days later, he bumped into Woodward at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC over the weekend.

The run-in was caught on camera by New York Magazine's Ben Terris who reported that things got "a little tense."

Man, to be a fly on the wall for that conversation…

When I first heard this story, I totally got what Murray was saying, and it's an important idea to consider. He knew Belushi personally and knew the real story as well as anyone.

But if within the first 5 pages his BS meter was so off the charts he chucked the book aside, why wouldn't he start questioning everything Woodward has done?

Of course, no one bats 1.000, and just because his Belushi book may have missed the mark in Murray's eyes doesn't necessarily mean the rest of his body of work did as well… but questioning it is probably the natural response.

Who knows? Maybe they squashed their beef, but I feel like we should keep an eye out for more.