Tennis Influencer Rachel Stuhlmann Is All Business At The Miami Open, Fireball Over Baseball Game & Shrimp

The tennis season is cranking up as we get closer to the French Open and that means tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann is in the middle of the action.

My driving skills, my weather forecasting skills and my patience are all about to be tested on Thursday

We're heading to Florida after work tomorrow night. At 5 p.m., the Odyssey is leaving for the 17-hour drive, but it will not be easy. What I'm about to face is going to go down in the Kinsey family history books.

I face about a 7-hour drive on the first leg after a long day of blogging, appearing on Zoom calls and everything else that comes with work here at OutKick. No, I will not skip out on a Zoom knowing that I'll be out for 10 days. No, I will not leave an hour early. Screencaps Jr. has track practice. He'll have to shower and fix his hair to ride in the van. The new age weather guys — Reed Timmer and Ryan Hall Y'all — are talking about bringing their weather trucks into this region as a cold front mixes with a blast of tropical air. It's supposed to be in the low 80s in Cincinnati on Thursday. Meanwhile, on the backside of this one, the lows will be in the upper 20s in NW Ohio. Folks, we're talking gnarly weather. Weather that can easily kick up a tornado. Weather that could send hail flying. Lightning. Straightline winds. You get the picture. Timing will be everything. Will we be out in front of the storm? Can I outrun the front? Will the front fizzle out? Even if I outrun the storm with the 3.5-liter V6, there's more trouble ahead on I-75 south in the form of Reds Opening Day. It's a 4:10 first pitch. It's going to be in the low 80s. It'll be a Thursday & you know America's Best & Oldest Opening Day will have MY fellow Reds fans SAUCED UP. The Red Sox are in town. Eugenio Suárez IS BACK. Here's the problem: I-75 through downtown will be a no-go. If I make the wrong decision on which I-275 direction to take, it could be a costly setback before we ever hit the Kentucky border. Why didn't you just fly? Guess what's going to happen to all those flights trying to leave Detroit and Cleveland on Thursday night as SUPERCELLS are flaring up. I'll take our chances outrunning this one in the Honda.

Conclusion: Am I built for this challenge? Will softball-size hail actually come down in this one? Remember, meteors have been zeroing in on this part of Ohio. Now we could get SUPERCELLS with softball-size hail.



My only advice to the kids when the V6 pulls out of the driveway will be to BUCKLE UP, it's time to outrun this one.

CONTACT ME, BUT DO NOT SEND SMS MESSAGES THURSDAY WHEN I'M TRYING TO OUTRUN THE INCOMING SUPERCELLS

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

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Joe, where are the Thursday Night Mowing League stickers?

— Steve emails:

A week ago (3/17), you teased a giveaway of TNML stickers, promising info "later this week".



Did I miss it, or is the offer exclusive to Twitter followers? I'm a luddite without a Twitter account, but would still love a sticker...

Kinsey:

I have the stickers. The United States Postal Service is an absolute joke. I'm in the process of obtaining a PO Box so TNML has a permanent mailing location for self-addressed stamped envelopes. Here I thought getting a PO Box over the internet on USPS.com would be simple. Lolololololol. It's not. The USPS website doesn't work. It keeps saying "unavailable at this time" or something like that. So I called the USPS. "The PO Box you want is available at your location," the guy told me. "I don't know what's going on with the website," he added. This week, I go to the post office. First thing the guy says: "You can do that on the website.""If it would work, I wouldn't be here right now," I replied. "Here's a three-page application to fill out and we'll need a copy of your voter registration, or a mortgage statement," the desk agent tells me. I swear to god, terrorists and other scumbags looking to harm Americans must pull their hair out trying to destroy this country with all the hoops they have to jump through with these government agencies.

Guys, hang with me. I'm trying to get the Honda out of the garage in time to outrun this SUPERCELL storm, do my daily work, get this application filled out, shoot YouTube videos, write posts, finalize the 2026 TNML clothing line, etc.

PLEASE DO NOT SEND ME EMAILS WITH YOUR ADDRESS. THOSE DAYS ARE OVER. WE WILL DO A SELF-ADDRESSED STAMPED ENVELOPE SYSTEM WHEN I GET THIS PO BOX FINALIZED, if I outrun this supercell storm.

I'm not mad at the guys who've sent addresses. I'm proud that you guys even care.

It's over — we were all so lucky to see Tiger in his prime, but reality was on display last night, and it's time to face the facts

Tiger Woods' body, in its current form, which has been mangled, operated on, fused back together and beaten on, doesn't appear in any shape to walk Augusta National for two days, let alone four days.

Look at this from last night at TGL. I'm broken right now. We're watching the end and it hurts.

Happy Opening Day

Don't forget it's ABS challenge debut day. You're in for a treat.

https://www.youtube.com/@ScreencapswithJoeKinsey

Once again, this column and the newsletter are out in front of mainstream media outlets on multiple topics; #NeverForget how many people laughed at me about Wendy's

For those who think this column has lost a step as I get older and less in touch with society, I would argue that my brain is about as glued in, and mature, as it has ever been.

I'm in that sweet spot where I can tell that Wendy's methheads will take down a beloved chain. I'm in front of the Wall Street Journal on Making Rec Ball Great Again. And then I'm writing in the Screencaps newsletter that male friendships are absolutely imperative to a strong society.

I just poured my heart out in the newsletter like two weeks ago about males having male friends that they didn't meet through their wives.

— Bill in Brentwood, TN emails:

Ahead of the curve again!

https://www.wsj.com/health/wellness/what-is-the-magic-number-when-it-comes-to-close-friends-a588f493?st=8fKhkF&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

Kinsey:

I'm starting to think someone at the Wall Street Journal LOVES Screencaps. If you're an editor over there who is picking off these topics, email me and say hello.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail.

I'm not going to out some editor who loves what Screencaps is all about. Let's talk shop. Ultimately, we work for the same parent company. We're all one.

How do you guys feel about this list?

The Madison

— Steve in Clarkston, MI emails:

So what's up with Sheridan now?

First we get The Marshalls, ok, it broadcast TV (but so was Yellowstone..) I mean, it's ok for what it is.

Then we get The Madison. They drop the first three episodes and starts out ok, here we go. Then falls apart, so so characters, lame dialogue. Next three episodes drop - AND WE'RE DONE?!?! Only 6 episodes. The TV version of 3 and out, twice. Seems like he got a call from Russell and Pfieffer wanting to be in one of his shows. So he basically phones in it, here you go. Supporting this, I read a piece about how he renewed a second season to let Russell act again.

Sheesh. Let's hope this is all due to Beth and Rip getting all his attention.

Rant done.

Keep up the great work.

The blonde pilots who keep popping up in my IG timeline

— Brent F. advises:

Won’t ever be the same after spending some time with pilot debrief.

https://www.youtube.com/@pilot-debrief

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I'm out of time. Let's go get after it. Have a great Wednesday.

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