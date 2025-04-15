Tennis Player Apologizes For 'Deodorant' Comment Aimed At Opponent

This apology really stinks. 

British tennis pro Harriet Dart is full of shame this afternoon after a hot mic caught her complaining to a chair ref about French opponent's body odor. That opponent was Lois Boisson who just happened to be on her way to a 6-0, 6-3 blowout of Dart at a tournament in France. 

According to the tennis experts who were watching, trailing 6-0, 4-3 in the second set, Dart decided she'd had enough of the match & the stench Boisson, the 303rd ranked player in the world, had brewed up. 

Let's go to the footage and then the ridiculous apology: 

This afternoon, after learning she'd been caught on a hot mic, Dart decided to bend a knee to the Frenchwoman. C'mon, Harriet. You have to stand by this one. If she stunk, she stunk. 

"Hey everyone, I want to apoligise for what I said on court today," the regretful Brit began. "It was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret. That's not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. I'll learn from this and move forward."

(Harriet Dart issued this apology on Instagram Tuesday afternoon after complaining to a chair umpire that her opponent needed to put on deodorant. Harriet Dart / IG Story)

How did Boisson respond? She joked about the incident by posting a photo on Instagrma Story featuring herself holding a stick of Dove deodorant. "(Dove) apparently need a colla (praying hands emoji) (laughter emoji)," she wrote. 

