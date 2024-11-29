Tennessee Middle School Could Become Musketeers After Logo Battle With Bearcats

A battle between a Tennessee middle school and the University of Cincinnati over a logo cease-and-desist order took a wild turn this week when a Xavier University grad entered the conversation.

Last week, Cheatham Middle School, which is about 30 miles northwest of Tootsie's in Nashville, was slapped with an unauthorized trademark violation notice from UC that ordered the school to stop using its C-paw logo that is too similar to the university's logo, according to a licensing company that handles business for the Bearcats.

The logo on the walls of Cheatham have been there for decades, according to school officials. They've used it on jerseys, helmets, and all sorts of signs around the school.

UC's licensing company said too bad.

But that's where this story gets good.

Enter Xavier grad Anthony Breen, who came up with a plan that would be an incredible troll of his bitter rival.

Breen is the CEO of Synergistic, which works with Xavier on marketing projects.

You can see where this is headed.

Breen told Cheatham Middle School that his company would redesign the middle school's logo, mascot and fonts.

What's the cost to Cheatham?

The school would have to become the Musketeers instead of the Bearcats.

"I look forward to Cheatham rallying around their new mascot with more energy and excitement than ever before," Breen announced in a brilliant press release.

Even better, Breen has Xavier's blessing to do this project. Cheatham school officials wouldn't have to worry about lawyers hassling them. Life could be great again.

"If Cheatham agrees to choose the ‘Musketeers’ as their new mascot, Synergistic will contribute to the transition from ‘Bearcats’ with an all-new ‘Cheatham Musketeers’ mascot design, logo and other marketing support toward the rebranding process — gratis," Breen added.

Cheatham school officials consider rebranding from Bearcats to Musketeers

Will this marketing move from Breen work? Cheatham school officials tell Fox Nashville that they're aware of the offer and they will entertain the offer.

Will this marketing ploy by the Xavier grad cause UC to fire back with its own offer?

Stay tuned. This one is just getting warmed up.