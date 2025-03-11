Tennessee Man Says His Dog Shot Him While He Was In Bed With A Female Friend

I'd like to hear the "pit bulls aren't dangerous" crowd explain this one.

It's bad enough when you hear stories about this particular breed of dog attacking children or the elderly with their teeth, but they've seemingly taken up arms now too.

That's the story this Tennessee man is telling anyway. He says he was hanging out with a female friend of his in his bed early Monday morning when his dog, a pit bull, shot him.

The Memphis Police Department, reports WREG, responded to a call of an accidental injury around 4 am on Monday morning.

When they arrived, Jerald Kirkwood told them he was in bed with his female friend when his dog jumped on the bed and accidentally discharged the weapon.

That's his story. It's unclear if the one-year-old pit bull named Oreo had a prior beef with his owner or not. There's also no word on whether Kirkwood was talking reckless that morning.

Keep your heads on a swivel and the guns put away around pit bulls

Oreo allegedly got his paw stuck in the trigger guard, then hit the trigger, grazing Kirkwood in the top of his left thigh with a bullet. The female friend reportedly left the scene of the accidental shooting and took the gun with her.

Smart. There's a trigger-happy pit bull in that house. She didn’t want to be next. For anyone doubting the story based on the fact that this friend fled with the gun, you have to remember that there are still good people in this world.

She must be one of them. She took a look at the situation and realized this is a one-year-old pit bull with his whole life ahead of him. He can’t go down for this. It was an accident, nothing more. But she couldn’t take the chance that the police wouldn’t buy the story.

Kirkwood was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. A friend told WREG about the shooting, "There was a freak incident, and the dog jumped up and caused the gun to discharge."

The friend added that the pit bull is "really friendly and that his friend is fine." This was an honest mistake. Thankfully, the mystery female friend with a heart of gold was there to help this pit bull out.

Who knows what would have happened had she not been there?