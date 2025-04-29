Teen Struck By Lightning Hopes To Develop Superpowers Says Lightning Bolt Exited Her Butt

Here's something you probably weren’t aware of: you can get struck by lightning lying in bed minding your own business scrolling through TikTok.

Another piece of knowledge for you that you may or may not have realized before is that lightning bolts can exit your body through your butt.

Bloom Kermode, 17, had that happen to her while at home in Queensland, Australia, last week. She broke down the details of being struck by lightning for 10 News First.

"It entered from my phone into my arm, and then it exited out my leg," she said before her dad had her set the story straight. He's running around telling his buddies and anyone else who will listen that the lightning came out of his daughter's butt after all.

Thankfully, he was there to make sure that detail wasn’t lost. Bloom corrected her story, "It literally came out of my butt."

Australian teenager wants superpowers after being struck by lightning bolt

All she's asking for from the ordeal is superpowers. That is a reasonable request, considering a lightning bolt rudely entered her room uninvited, traveled through her arm and out her butt.

"I want superpowers and if I don't get them that's going to be sad," she announced. But all isn’t lost if she doesn’t get any superpowers. She has a backup plan, sort of.

Bloom added, "I'm going to go get a lotto ticket and see what happens."

The lightning strike left the teenager with a numb arm, leg, and part of her face. Luckily, she and her dog were okay. Her bedroom, not so much.

The roof caved in, her blanket and the side of her bed were on fire. All of the outlets in her room had "come out and exploded" as well.

There's something about having a lightning bolt shoot out of your butt that puts some pep in your step. Bloom said, "I feel great… I feel better than I thought I would after getting struck by lightning. So that's a plus."

I'm rooting for her to develop superpowers. Maybe the ability to shoot lightning out of her butt. One can always hope.