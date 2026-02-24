Team USA's Gold In Men's Hockey Has Legacy Media Melting Down

Members of the Liberal media corps refused to mention Jack Hughes or celebrate the men's hockey team winning gold in Italy.

You can add former Washington Post sports columnist Sally Jenkins to the list of LIBS who are furious that the U.S. men's hockey team won gold in Italy.

Keith Olbermann is on that list. Jemele Hill hated it. Sarah Spain fake liked the win. The list goes on and on. USA Today columnist Christine Brennan, during an interview with PBS, closed out her time in Italy by reminding viewers that the women won more gold medals than the men and how it's all due to Title IX. She never mentioned Jack Hughes, whose game-winning goal accomplished something the men's hockey team hadn't done in 46 years.

Let that sink in.

Want to yell at me? Go ahead. Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Enter To Win The Ultimate "Money-Can't-Buy" Experience At The NCAA Men's Hoops National Championship Game

"What we're seeing in NCAA women's basketball and the WNBA and throughout college sports, we are seeing it here at the Olympic Games, where the U.S. women are the reason that the United States Olympic team is performing so well one Olympics after another," Brennan crowed from Milan.

It was the same thing out of Jenkins, who took to Twitter to beat on that drum.

It was a coordinated attack to diminish what the U.S. men's hockey team accomplished because both of these Big Js absolutely hate President Trump, they hate exceptionalism unless it's from one of their cherished female Olympians and they sure as hell hate straight, white men celebrating a massive sporting event like what happened Sunday morning.

That is why Sally Jenkins has been melting down on Twitter for the last 24 hours arguing with men over the NHL vs. WNBA TV ratings and whatever else she can cook up to piss on the men's accomplishment.

The LIBS refuse to celebrate the men winning gold in hockey because the men wouldn't do as they were told; Olbermann called them 'misogynists'; Washington Post sports section DGAF

This was the USA Today's front page on Monday morning. Look at the below the fold — old newspaper term — placement of the men's team and not even a headline associated with the victory.

USA Today didn't create an iconic front page to celebrate the men's victory. They have a culture war to fight. The editors wouldn't dare allow the men to celebrate exceptionalism. That goes against everything that Brennan and the woke sports department stands for.

Times Brennan has mentioned Jack Hughes on Twitter since Sunday's game: Zero

Times Brennan has mentioned Title IX in a tweet or a video tweet: Four

Sally Jenkins refuses to mention Jack Hughes, but she's retweeted two photos of Jack's mother.

And Sally's former employer, the Washington Post, went with this sports front on Monday. Jack Hughes isn't even in the photo. That's a Reuters pool photo that is as far from iconic as you're ever going to see on what should be a cherished front page.

From the look of things, Bezos hasn't eliminated all the idiots from his sports department. "Out with a bang" was allowed to go to print? That's amusing.

What's this all about?

It doesn't make sense to argue with Sally Jenkins unless you see it as sport

Sally's career is coming to a close. She pumps out a couple of posts per week for The Atlantic. She's 65 and arguing away on social media when she should be retired, enjoying that Washington Post pension and living an incredible life.

Instead, she's engaging in sad arguments like this with CNN legend Vince Cellini.

This is the derangement syndrome that these LIB maniacs live with. They cannot possibly let it go and celebrate American exceptionalism because, deep down, they hate everything this country stands for.

They think that we should be more like Great Britain. Or Canada. Or Australia, when citizens were being jailed for breaking COVID rules.

Sunday was just another in a long line of moments in which these lunatics were exposed for their broken brains.