Teacher Nicknamed 'Major Hands' Accused Of Hosting Cover Charge Required 'Prostitution Parties' At His Home

Prosecutors say a New York teacher hosted prostitution parties at his home

So much for a quiet life of teaching and (allegedly) hosting prostitution parties in the privacy of your home after retiring from the New York National Guard following 29 years of service.

That's what prosecutors claim Eric Simpson, 66, was up to from 2021 to December 2025 in an indictment filed last week. The teacher, also known as "Major Hands," resigned in January 2026, reports 13WHAM.

He's been accused of hosting cover charge required parties where "commercial sex workers met with customers and engaged in commercial sex transactions."

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The indictment says Simpson "regularly promoted, managed, and carried on prostitution parties" at his home through his Gmail account.

He is said to have "arranged to have commercial sex workers present and available to perform commercial sex acts with Simpson and with those he invited to the parties."

Emails Allegedly Detailed Attendees, Cover Charges, and Even Parking

These promotional emails, according to the indictment, detailed things like how many women would be there and sometimes even provided first names. He also "managed the terms of the prostitution parties" with the emails.

"Major Hands," as he's known to some, would set a cover charge, designate rooms and list "other accommodations that would be available," and even told partygoers where to park.

The indictment also says that these emails "directed customers to negotiate 'donations' for services directly with the ‘dancers.’"

In addition to the alleged "prostitution parties," he also reportedly allowed sex workers to use his home when he wasn't there to conduct their business.

Once again, according to the indictment, the now-former teacher's Gmail was used to advertise the sex workers who were available and what services they would provide.

He's been indicted by a grand jury, reports 13WHAM, on one count of use of interstate facilities to promote, manage, establish, carry on and facilitate a prostitution enterprise.

In federal court last week, he pleaded not guilty and was released on conditions. He's due back in court this week.

Some people, whether guilty or not, and I'm presuming "Major Hands" is innocent until found guilty, aren’t cut out for a quiet life, even in their 60s.