Taylor Swift's Security Team Yells At Photographers As She Arrives At Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift's arrivals at Kansas City Chiefs games are, for the most part, uneventful. They're mostly relaxed photo ops for those lining up for a glimpse at the pop star as she starts her journey to her seat.

Her arrival on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, however, was an exception to this rule. Her security team was on high alert as she walked towards the area where photographers were set up.

This led to some yelling from her entourage as she approached. The reason for her security team being on high alert, and for the somewhat heated exchange, appeared to be the miniskirt she was wearing.

Swift's security team was heard yelling, "Stand up, stand up, stand up!," as they got out in front of Swift. One of them could be heard saying, "Thank you guys very much," as she paused waiting for the photographers to do as they were asked.

There weren’t about to be any up-skirt photos taken, not on Swift's security team's watch. They weren’t taking any chances here. She was there to watch Travis Kelce take on the Denver Broncos. That's all.

Taylor Swift was in the building to witness another Chiefs win

Swift wasn’t there to make any up-skirt photo headlines. She was there to watch another Chiefs win. The luck hasn’t run out in Kansas City yet.

A potential game-winning field goal for the Broncos was blocked. The Chiefs are now 9-0 on the season.

Kelce had 8 catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in the win. A franchise record tying touchdown, it should be pointed out. His 76th touchdown of his career tied him with retired Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Thanks to Taylor Swift's security team, the day wasn’t ruined by a photographer taking a bad angle on a shot.