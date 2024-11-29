Taylor Swift Causes Black Friday Chaos Across Target Stores With Limited Edition Book, Vinyl

It was absolute chaos in Target stores across America this Black Friday as Swifties began lining up overnight to try and pick up Taylor Swift's limited edition Eras Tour hardcover book.

The world's most famous singer teamed up with the retail store to offer a limited number of the Swift books that give a behind-the-scenes aspect of her historical and massive money-making Eras Tour as well as a limited edition vinyl and CD release of Swift's latest Tortured Poets: The Anthology album.

Fortunately, I was one of the lucky few thanks to my sister waking up and leaving the house at 4:30am this morning to pick up 4 copies of the book, which was the maximum limit allotted to each person. My sister described the scene as ‘calm chaos,’ but with emotions running high - especially as for each person walking out the store, someone waiting in line knew that their chances of getting the Swift gift were decreasing. Thanks, sis!

TAYLOR SWIFT TARGET CHAOS

"The vinyl went quick, I don’t know exactly how many my store got, but I was in line at 5am. By the time it was my turn, the employee told me there were only 8 left," said one person on social media.

Taylor Swift's Eras tour grossed over $1.15 billion, making it the highest-selling concert tour in history. The Swifties, of course, came out in droves as they do - with some even selling RAINWATER from her shows.

"I waited outside in line in the freezing cold for the Taylor Swift book for my wife. Long story short, women are crazy," another person on Twitter wrote.

Hopefully, that husband bought the maximum amount of books, considering some are going for nearly $200 a piece on eBay right now!

Scenes across the more than 2,000 Target stores will bring a smile to those that remember the good ol' days of rushing a store's opening for a doorbuster deal, or trying to find a particular Beanie Baby, Tickle Me Elmo or Cabbage Patch Kids.

Things have obviously changed now thanks to the rise of online shopping. That is, of course, unless you're Taylor Swift who turns everything into gold.