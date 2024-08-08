Taylor Swift Fans Escape Horrifying Teen Terrorist Plot; What's Next For Upcoming Concerts

We are learning more about a thwarted Austrian terror plot targeting a Taylor Swift concert and the details are beyond frightening.

Authorities have revealed that a 19-year-old suspect has fully confessed to planning the terror attack during a police interrogation and planned to use knives and homemade explosives to cause as much carnage as possible.

His accomplice, a 17-year-old, was apparently planning on detonating a vehicle full of explosives outside the show in a crowded area.

Police added that he would have had access to Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium and the concert grounds as part of his job at a local company that provides event services.

The suspect "was clearly radicalized in the direction of the Islamic State" and allegedly intended to kill himself and "as many people as possible," Austria's Intelligence Agency told reporters earlier today. Concert organizers expected a sold out audience of over 60,000 inside with another 30,000 people outside.

SUSPECTS WERE PLANNING ON USING EXPLOSIVES TO MAXIMIZE CASUALTIES

Authorities added that both suspects appeared to be influenced and radicalized by ISIS and al-Qaeda. The 19-year-old suspect even uploaded an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State. Investigators found chemicals and bomb-making devices in the older suspect's home as well as tens of thousands of dollars in counterfeit money.

Perhaps what is most troubling is how young the suspects were.

The fact that they were so indoctrinated with such hate that they would want to hurt Swifties is beyond comprehension. Sure, Taylor Swift's music may not be for everyone, but to want to cause her or her fans harm is psychotic.

Fortunately, police were able to arrest the suspects before they were able to carry out their attack, which was planned to happen "either today or tomorrow" at the Taylor Swift concert.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S WEMBLEY SHOWS ARE STILL ON AS OF NOW

After apprehending the individuals, authorities at first planned to increase security for Swift's concerts. However, as more information became available, concert promoters as well as Swift's camp canceled all her Vienna shows out of an abundance of caution.

Next week, Taylor is also scheduled to perform at five different shows at London, England's Wembley Stadium from August 15 through August 20. As of now, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the shows would continue as planned. "I’m sure Vienna has got its own reasons to cancel the Taylor Swift concerts, we’re going to carry on, working closely with police (and) ensuring that the Taylor Swift concerts can take place in London safely," the Mayor told Sky News.

Fans can expect a MASSIVE security presence for those Wembley shows as it was only in 2017 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives and killed 22 people during an Ariana Grande concert at Britain's Manchester Arena.