Taylor Swift Fans Are Enraged Over Shannon Sharpe Guest's 'BBL' Suggestion

Taylor Swift fans are going after comedian Mark Normand over his recent comments.

A comedian is in hot water with Taylor Swift fans over his Brazilian butt lift comment.

While appearing in the latest episode of "Club Shay Shay" with Shannon Sharpe, comedian Mark Normand joked that "surfboard body" Taylor Swift could stand to get a butt lift to be a little more thicc (as they spell it in the Instagram and TikTok comments) like Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

"Compared to old surfboard lady — I mean, this is quite the jump in type," Normand told Sharpe of Kelce's choice to go from a black woman with curves to Swift.

As expected, Swifties have pounced on Normand. They want blood in the street.

Normand wasn't done. He suggested that Taylor could stand to get some…enhancements. "I think she could get a BBL," he added.

Sharpe, who knows black women and white women quite well, wasn't having it. "That doesn't fit with what she's got going on," Sharpe replied.

And with that, he changed the subject to a conversation on food at Waffle House, Cracker Barrel and White Castle.

Seriously.

Taylor Swift fans are ENRAGED that a comedian suggested she get a butt lift

This "isn't edgy comedy," one angered Swifty fired back. "It's just tired, low effort misogyny dressed up as a punchline."

"Trash," declared another woman. "Shannon betraying his long friendship with Kelce by disrespecting his fiancée is disappointing and unexpected. They don't make loyalty like they used to."

You get the point. These women are absolutely on edge that someone would think that Taylor Swift's caboose isn't enough for Travis.

"This is so disappointing Shannon as Travis looks to you as a mentor and you are over here monetizing his fiancée's name for clout. Take this down. Be better," another fan chimed in.

Whatever happened to comedians joking about celebrities getting BBLs? Are we back to canceling comedians like the old days?

"So we’re canceling this MOFO right!?" a Swifty suggests.

In an ironic twist, this isn't the first time a comedian has made such a joke.

Six years ago, during a segment on "The Tonight Show," comedians Desus and Mero made a joke about Taylor Swift during a game of Catchphrase and left Jimmy Fallon in tears.

"She has a very long back," Mero gave as a clue.

"Taylor Swift," Desus responded.

Fallon bent over laughing.

Mark Normand also said that white women love to have their hair pulled, but you don't try that with black women