'Yellowstone' Creator Savagely Roasted By Fans With Brutal Insults

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan might want to stay off the internet for a bit.

The creator of the legendary neo-Western series is getting cooked online ahead of the original saga's final episode airing this Sunday. There is a reported spinoff in the works.

You can read the leaked alleged ending here.

Some fans have been very disappointed with season 5B, and the haters and critics are escalating the situation.

Taylor Sheridan savagely roasted on Reddit.

I was scrolling through Reddit sipping on my black coffee as I always do when I stumbled upon a truly hilarious thread.

The issue at hand? Someone shared a screenshot from the last episode - which featured Sheridan heavily as Travis - of him with his shirt unbuttoned during a party. It took no time for the jokes to roll in.

Check out some of the comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

He would totally redeem himself if they took him to the train station lol

Oh, he’d bounce off the bottom and make a miraculous return by climbing up the rocks only to be greeted by a couple of bikini clad 20 year olds.

I'd pay to see that episode.

We were all Beth in this scene. "When you're done partying like it's 1989". . .

He is going to end up with Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and spend the last 30 minutes of the episode doing spins in slow motion.

This was by far probably the worst episode of the series. I can’t believe how far this show has fallen, at his hands. I don’t blame the cast at all. TS did them, and this show’s legacy so wrong. Somewhere Kevin Costner is sipping wine, confident in his decision to walk away from this mess.

Dude thinks he's as cool as a Formula One driver. "What til you see him ride!" Ride a horse? Oh, that's it?

Cole’s narrative on his friendship with TS was so strained. Bad writing brings out bad acting even from great actors.

Gross. I’m embarrassed for him.

This whole episode was an ode to himself. Casting Bella Hadid, a super model and real life equestrian as his girlfriend? This guy really is in love with himself, the audacity. Idk what he thought this episode was giving. But guy came off as a complete tool. We all need a shower after the episode. What a waste of an episode.

I certainly have been one to sh*t all over this since I saw it on Sunday. I nearly threw up watching this and I get that Taylor is the writer and he can do whatever he wants but should he? I liked Travis as a character and that’s honest but what I saw in these scenes was so not Travis and all Taylor Sheridan. It was so bad that even he sunk to a new low. Texas is ashamed that he lives here and may think about succeeding from below Weatherford to write this awful wrong. This scene belongs where the Titanic is on the ocean floor and like the Titanic Yellowstone is sinking: split in half and just sunk. And no my heart will not go on

Taylor has gotten full of himself and big headed, full of crap

Utter bulls*t, wasted 20 mins of my life I’ll never get back watching this segment

I wish I can erase all the episodes of this season from my mind. Totally ruined the show. It died with John Dutton

At this point, I just want the show to be over. It's a dumpster fire.

What a way to end a great show, its like watching a car crash in slow motion

The scene with rip gushing about his love made me feel some definite sick in my mouth

While I don't agree with all the criticism, I am thoroughly enjoying watching the outrage. It's a lot of fun, and it seems like we have something new every single day.

It's clear many fans aren't happy at all. They feel Sheridan has ruined the show beyond repair with just one episode left.

That's fine if you feel that way. I'm certainly not going to let it get me down. In fact, I'm enjoying all the different hot takes floating around.

What's the point of life if you're not going to have fun with it? Clearly, that's Taylor Sheridan's model. He's out here putting himself in the most popular show on TV in a major role, and he did the same in "Lioness." To be fair, his "Lioness" role as a Delta Force operator is much better than Travis.

Make sure to catch the final episode this Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and let me know all your theories and thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.