Taylor Sheridan's Future Might Include Major Problem: REPORT

Taylor Sheridan's future at Paramount+ might be up in the air amid possible changes.

Sheridan has become the most powerful man in Hollywood after creating hits like "Yellowstone," "Wind River," "Sicario," "Hell or High Water" and several other big productions.

Many of his most accomplished projects, such as "Lioness" and the expanded "Yellowstone" universe, stream on Paramount+.

There's no question he's the most important driving force for the streaming giant, but there might be a standoff developing on the horizon.

Taylor Sheridan faces possible problems at Paramount+.

Puck reported that Sheridan's monster hits on Paramount+ might be facing budget cuts under new leadership.

Puck reported Sheridan's shows cost between $12 million and $16 million *PER EPISODE.* However, that number could fall under incoming head of streaming Cindy Holland.

Puck reported the streaming giant is looking to cut the number to $9 million an episode. It sounds like it's still a lot of money, but cutting up to $7 million per episode over the course of eight episodes comes out to $56 million per season.

That's significant money.

The outlet further reported that the entertainment titan "is said to not be thrilled" about the incoming leadership change and potential issues.

His deal with the streaming giant ends in 2027. That's just two years away, and if the "Yellowstone" creator feels he's not getting the money he wants, then a different company will absolutely give it to him.

As Puck notes, his shows dominate the ratings for Paramount+ and "Yellowstone" dominated during its run on the Paramount Network.

His track record speaks for itself, and it's the kind of record that will make sure he continues to make piles of money.

Hopefully, Sheridan finds a way to keep making the best content on TV, no matter where it streams. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.