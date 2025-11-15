Taylor Sheridan's Shocking Career Move Will Cost Company Unreal Fortune

Taylor Sheridan has made several successful shows that stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Paramount+ might take an unreal financial hit when Taylor Sheridan splits from the company in the coming years.

The "Yellowstone" creator stunned the entertainment world when it was revealed that he reached a deal with NBCUniversal.

It's been reported that his deal with NBCUniversal to make movies and TV series is worth more than $1 billion.

It's proof that Sheridan remains the most valuable visionary in Hollywood, and his exit could have immediate impacts on Paramount+.

Taylor Sheridan has made Paramount+ an insane amount of money.

In case there was any doubt about Sheridan's influence and impact, some recently revealed financial numbers will show what a loss he'll be for Paramount.

The Wrap reported that numbers from Parrot Analytics Streaming Economics show Sheridan has earned the company more than $800 million with content streaming on Paramount+.

The partial breakdown is as follows, according to the report:

Mayor of Kingstown: $147.8 million

Tulsa King: $146.3 million

Yellowstone (only streams on Paramount+ outside of America): $128.4 million

Special Ops: Lioness: $119.9 million

1923: $92.1 million

1883: $74.4 million

The data set doesn't include the earnings of "Landman" or recent data. That's what would appear to push the tally over $800 million.

Now, will Paramount+ still make money on these shows once Sheridan is gone? Yes. The shows Sheridan created aren't leaving with him for NBCUniversal.

However, new shows from Sheridan will no longer be pouring in, and that likely means the revenue might fall off.

The fact one man is responsible for $800 million for a single streaming platform is absolutely absurd. It goes to show NBCUniversal is almost certainly justified in paying him more than $1 billion.

The numbers are also a testament to Sheridan's ability to create shows people actually care about. It's amazing what can happen when a person focuses on producing fun shows instead of woke garbage.

His series of good guys killing bad guys, fun storylines, chaos, mystery and suspense. Yet, nobody has been able to replicate his success.

The good news for Paramount+ is there's still time left on Sheridan's deal and plenty more great content is still on the way. Cash in on it while you can. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.