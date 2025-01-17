Star Of Legendary Football Show Seems To Subtly Slams Reboot Series

"Friday Night Lights" star Taylor Kitsch doesn't sound interested at all in the reboot.

The legendary series about a football town in Texas is one of the greatest sports series ever made, and the original film is also every bit as good.

"FNL" shot Kitsch to serious fame playing Tim Riggins, and his career hasn't slowed down since. He's one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, and is currently crushing it on "American Primeval."

Taylor Kitsch isn't interested in playing Tim Riggins again.

With a reboot in the works, it's fair for fans to start wondering what original cast members might return. Kyle Chandler already said he hasn't really been approached about returning as Eric Taylor.

Kitsch also made it clear that he won't be returning as Riggins because it wouldn't be very fulfilling. He said the following on the "Q with Tom Power podcast," according to Whiskey Riff:

"There is a reboot. They kicked tires on me, basically (saying), ‘Hey are you interested?’ I don’t know if they’ve talked to anyone else. And I know Peter Burg is doing it. I haven’t really talked to Pete about it. I will not go in and lead FNL or doing any of that…I just think we’ve done it, right? To go back to Riggs would be very unfulfilling to be honest. I want to keep stretching and keep trying crazy stuff to keep everyone else on their toes. I could play Riggs for another 10 years and get comfortable, but what is that?

…

I’m not doing it. There’s no way I’m doing it. If Pete calls and he’s like, ‘Will you play a coach on the sideline on the other team?’ F**k I’ll come and have a laugh for a day. Go throw the ball around. But I ain’t going back to play Riggs for a season, or two seasons. They know this."

Well, there you have it, folks. It sounds like Kitsch has zero interest in returning as his legendary character, and I don't blame him.

This is similar to the situation with "The Goonies." Why do reboots and remakes have to happen? "FNL" was awesome during its original run on TV.

Now, we're finding out the reboot almost certainly won't feature the characters viewers came to know and love over the course of five seasons.

Do you want the reboot to happen? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.