Reboot Of Legendary Football TV Series Gets Really Bad Update: DETAILS

The "Friday Night Lights" reboot already looks like it's running into trouble.

The legendary series about high school football in Texas is returning for a rebooted series on Peacock. There's no official release date at this time.

The new series on Peacock "will be set following a devastating hurricane, when a rag tag high school football team and their damaged, interim coach make an unlikely bid for a Texas High School State Championship and become a beacon of light for their town."

Well, it appears the first big problem has already popped up.

"Friday Night Lights" reboot hasn't contacted Kyle Chandler

Kyle Chandler starred in all five seasons as the lovable leader and coach Eric Taylor. It's the best role of Chandler's career and easily the one he's most remembered for.

He won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2011 for the role. You'd think if there's going to be a reboot that it might be worth bringing back the most famous man from the original series.

You'd, apparently, be wrong.

Chandler revealed on "TODAY" that he hasn't been contacted or heard anything about the reboot.

"No calls. Nothing," Chandler said during the interview when asked about the reboot. You can watch his comments starting around 3:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This update is the exact reason I wasn't overly hyped about the reboot. "Friday Night Lights" is an all-time American classic.

Pretty much every topic you can think of was covered in "FNL," and it was told through the lens of a family drama in a football town.

It had serious Americana vibes, and the cast was outstanding. There was no fat on the bone when it came to the show. Now, we're getting a reboot that doesn't seem likely to feature Eric Taylor.

Cool. Exactly what we all wanted. Perfect, Peacock. Thanks. Way to come through.

Obviously, I'm being sarcastic because this is a disaster. I'm not sure I'm even going to give it a shot if there's no Coach Eric Taylor. Who feels the same way? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.