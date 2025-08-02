Tara Reid Is Nearing 50 & Has Fans Asking If She's BACK, WNBA Sex Toy Memes & Chiefs 1st Down Technology

The WNBA does it again, and again, and again

Did I sit on the patio last night with temps in the low 60s and watch the WNBA? Absolutely not. The Bananas were on & I also watched a little bit of Extreme Archery on the Ocho.

But that doesn't mean I'm going to ignore the Dubya when yet another green dildo was thrown on the court at a game.

NOW we have ourselves a situation. The league will have to address the flying dildos and that means OutKick has a winning storyline.

Business is heating up.

Will ESPN make RedZone better, worse or leave it alone and let it just do what it has done for years?

Are you ready for Screamin' A. Smith to pop in as Scott Hanson is in the middle of a quad box?

The play here seems to be about gambling. Remember, ESPN Bet has been a complete "nightmare," according to media reports. Do we get Screamin' giving gambling advice while debating whether LeBron is a bigger star than Tom Brady?

Stay tuned.

The pickle trend isn't showing signs of slowing down

— Mike T. in Idaho reports:

Delicious!

Kinsey:

He's a man of few words.

What's up with Vegas these days? Is it really as bad as social media is making it out to be?

— Jake in Oregon tells me:

Was in Vegas a month or so ago, first trip there in quite a few years - my how things have changed. Stayed at one of the big hotels on.

The strip, lots of people wandering around, but the restaurants weren't that busy, lots of open seats at the tables, even on the weekend. The sports book was mostly empty, only a few of us degenerates there betting on the ponies. I guess not that many people want to drop $200 for a nice meal or play $50 (or more) minimum blackjack. Only place that was busy was the pool.

Seems like people just wander around looking at the fancy expensive stuff, but aren't participating much.

Still had a great trip, left with more $$ than I came with, so can't complain.

— Eric P. says:

I have gone to Vegas twice a year for golf in the spring and the Breeders Cup/Football weekend in November for the past 20 years; The last time (2024) may be the last time. And I don’t mind spending money for quality mind you..



I splurged and stayed at the Palazzo/Venetian.. Big mistake.. The Sportsbook was a quarter mile from my room as they have only one for the two hotels. I tried to find a decent restaurant and due to the construction on the strip and after an hour of walking through homeless, pot smoke and blaring music/lip synhers on the once pristine strip, I ended up at an Italian restaurant that offered hard bread and seemingly microwaved pasta for a tidy 100.00 for one person.

The golf is now the cheapest form of entertainment, which at $200-300.00 a round at least gets you away from the trash heap called the strip for 4-5 hours., and the breakfast burritos on the course are now the best food I’ve had there in a long time.

The sportsbooks are littered with people sleeping and hungover as most people just use the betting apps and as I did, get room service and watch the games on TV without the smoke and sleepers.

And I may also mention that while they offer a free breakfast credit of 75.00 a day at the Venetian, that did not even cover a pot of coffee a bagel and bowl of yogurt.

Lastly, good restaurants are a thing of the past, as a single diner I got a steak that was uneatable, a glass of wine and a decent caesar salad for the low low price of 270.00 at the best restaurant the Palazzo had to offer, Lavo.

At least the waitress got the steak taken off the tab and comped a glass of wine to go so I could drink it with some chicken from Cain’s in my room.

But it took me being honest with her and saying the steak was so bad that I wouldn’t feed it to my dog.

— Greg in Pinetop/Fountain Hills, AZ checks in:

Vegas lost much of its appeal to me after sports gambling became legal in Arizona. During past trips I could spend most of the day in the sports book betting and watching games without going broke. I'm not that into the table games (too expensive now) or slots and get bored with them after a short time.

(My last trip I spent more time golfing than in a casino.)

I think both the overall high cost along with the increased legalization of sports gambling is the reason Vegas is experiencing a correction.

Ride for a cause today in Columbus, OH

— Clay in Columbus writes:

Saturday is a big deal in Columbus area. It’s Pelotonia weekend.

Pelotonia is an annual ride with "Ending Cancer"

12,483 participants last year: Between 6,941 riders, plus volunteers, contributors and other supporters, nearly 13,000 people were part of last year's event.iders ages 14 to 92 traveled over 340,000 miles on routes ranging from 20-190 miles.

Their ranks included 820 cancer survivors and 237 people who have participated in all 16 years.

The ride has raised over $309,000,000 since 2008. Last year was $26 million. This year will be more.

My son Dan has ridden every year and raised over $65,000 himself. Riding over 100 miles in a day is not easy but so many get out there and "Do It" to push cancer research forward . Every cent raised goes to research at the James Cancer Hospital/Solove Research at the Ohio State University.

Cheer on the riders in your heart like so many do along the route from Columbus to Gambier. So many stories there.

That’s my pitch for what’s happening in Columbus this weekend.

###################

That is it this morning. It's absolutely BEAUTIFUL outside with temps heading to 79 degrees. No clouds. No wind. No humidity. It's so nice out this morning that I can't figure out what to do first once I tweet out this post.

I'm thinking about taking the boys to the golf range to beat some golf balls. It's time to see if I can build my own scramble teams for the future.

Go have a great weekend. Enjoy yourself.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :