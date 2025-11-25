Was Tara Reid Drugged Or Just Absolutely Rocked On Booze? You Make The Call

Tara Reid didn't bother to ask the hospital what drug she'd been drugged with, if she had been drugged

If you're to believe Tara Reid, she was drugged in a Rosemont, Illinois hotel bar and that's why she was a complete mess to the point where she had to be rushed to the hospital.

The 50-year-old actress told TMZ on Monday that she checked into the hotel, went downstairs to have a drink and a cig and that's when all hell broke loose. After receiving her drink, she decided to step outside to hit a cig. Upon returning, she went back to drinking and the next thing she knew she was in the hospital.

"Before finishing my drink, I passed out," a slurring Reid told the gossip hounds."

The "American Pie" acting legend says the hospital told her she had been drugged. What drug? Tara doesn't know. Either her brain can't compute what the hospital said or she didn't bother to ask.

You guys make the call here. Does this seem like a woman who's been drugged or is just wasted?

Oh, and police say they don't have a report on a possible "drugging" or drugs in this case.