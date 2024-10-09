New Hawk Tuah Girl's Podcast Brutally Roasted

Haliey Welch's "Talk Tuah" podcast continues to be a bloodbath in the comments.

Welch shot to internet fame after cracking a sex joke during a man on the street interview in Nashville. The rest is history.

She went from making a joke to now having a legitimately popular podcast. However, the podcast getting views doesn't make it immune from people trolling in the comments.

New "Talk Tuah" podcast destroyed in the comments.

The fifth episode of her podcast dropped Tuesday and features a person named JoJo Siwa. Have you never heard of that person?

Don't feel bad. Neither had I before finding the latest episode of "Talk Tuah." The podcast is becoming more known for the comments than the guests, and the fifth episode wasn't an exception.

Check out the comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

My son was in a car crash. He was on life support. My phone was on 2%, and I got a notification that the newest talk tuah was uploaded. So I unplugged a random outlet and now I'm enjoying my favorite podcast ❤ my sons funeral is on friday

You don’t understand how grateful I am Hailey, I’m currently being driven to the hospital suffering from testicular torsion. As I was lying in the backseat suffering from the extreme pain I checked my phone and saw you posted this new episode as all the pain vanished. I hope to make a speedy recovery so I can catch the next episode. TEAM TALK TUAH FOR LIFE

THIS SHOW IS PEAK!! i just woke my kids and wife to watch this.

I just left my oven on to watch talk tuah and my house burned down

Please bring KiM Jong UN for next podcast

Hailey, I have to share this—my friend’s 9-year-old daughter, Emma, was recovering from surgery to remove a twisted testicle (long story), and she was in so much pain. Then, she got a notification about your Hawk Tuah podcast. The moment she started listening, she completely forgot about the pain. She says your voice healed her faster than any doctor ever could. You’re a miracle worker, seriously. Thank you!

The highest tier of brain rot…

Greetings Hailey, I just wanted to take a moment to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your "Talk Tuah" podcast has truly saved my life. There was a time when I felt completely lost, but your words and the stories you share have given me something to hold onto, something to live for. You've helped me see things in a new light, and I can’t express how much that means to me. This new episode? Absolutely hilarious! It had me laughing out loud, which is something I really needed. I’m beyond grateful for the joy and wisdom you keep putting out into the world. Thank you for being such an incredible presence in my life, Hailey. Yours truly Benjamin.

This is life changing. Some of my favorite people together. I used to look at the void of the earth looking for what it is that i've been searching for. Now I think its following my heart, fighting for what we can change. Nothing in this earth lasts forever, every life will one day fizzle out. That holds true for all of us, and when we come to terms with it, we realise something. We realise what it is that gives our lives true meaning. Tawk Tuah has taught me many important meanings, and it will continue to help us develop and grow. Thank you

This podcast is so good that even Diddy escaped from the prison to watch this sh*t

I was at my entire families funeral (because they all died) then I got a notification that Talk Tuah posted a new podcast episode when I started to watch it they all came back to life, thank you Haliey Welch!

Talk tuah LITERALLY saved my life

My wife was having a baby, and she was about to die during the process, and she asked me to stay with her until the end. Until i received a notification from the new Talk Tuah podcast. So i left her to die alone and watch the newest episode.

I was helping my grandma carry her groceries that just fell on her, I used myself for a shield, when all of a sudden I got a notification about the new Talk Tuah podcast. I let go as all the groceries piled on grandma killing her. Her funeral is Saturday so I hope episode 6 of Talk Tuah has guest star Jack Black, so he can say "I am Steve" and I can miss my grandmas funeral and instead, have lunchy while giving my drippy cheese that Hawk Tuah.

I skipped my grandmothers funeral for this

The comments turning into a savage roast fest is more or less something you can set your watch to at this point when it comes to "Talk Tuah."

I'd argue it's more well known for the comments than the actual guests. The internet is united around cracking jokes every time she drops a new episode.

Don't get mad about it. Just lean into the comedy.

We'll see what happens when she drops episode six, but I have a feeling it's going to resemble exactly what we've seen through the first five.